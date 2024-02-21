TOWIE’s Lydia Bright pens heartfelt message to daughter Loretta

Lydia Bright has written a touching tribute for her daughter Loretta.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her daughter into the world February 2020 with her ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin.

Now, to mark a very special day for Loretta, Lydia has decided to express her love for her little one in a heartfelt message shared to social media.

Today, Lydia is marking Loretta’s fourth birthday and headed to Instagram to pen the sweet tribute for her 1.2M followers to see.

The 33-year-old unveiled a collection of adorable snaps of Loretta laughing and pulling funny faces to the camera.

Lydia captioned the cute post, “Four years of Loretta Rose. You are what makes me happy, you are my everything”.

“You are my daily sunshine, you are my evening star. Everything I’d ever hoped to find, that’s what you are. I love you so much it hurts my heart”.

Many famous faces and loved ones flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Loretta.

TOWIE’s James Argent wrote, “Happy Birthday Loretta, Love her very much”.

“We love you Retta, one of a kind baby girl”, penned another TOWIE star, Amber Dowding,

Former Made in Chelsea star Ashley Lousie James added, “Happy birthday Loretta, happy 4 years of being the best mama xxx”.

Bright also took to her Instagram Stories to showcase photos and videos from milestone moments from throughout her daughter’s life.

While sharing a video from shortly after her child was born, to special moments from family holidays, Lydia honoured Loretta with more emotional messages.

The former reality TV star said, “Four years ago my life changed forever. I met my daughter. My best friend. My soulmate. I will love you until my heart stops beating”.

She went on to explain the meaning behind the heartwarming photos of Loretta in her birthday tribute.

“These photos were taken whilst I was shooting headshots for my book. Loretta was fed up with mummy getting all the attention, so she went and got dressed and asked if she could have a turn”, she explained.

“The photos sum up her personality perfectly… confident, cheeky & never a dull moment”.