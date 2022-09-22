TOWIE’s Lydia Bright opens up about heartbreaking home search

Like many of us, Lydia Bright is on the search for the perfect home for her family, but she is continuing to face heartbreaking disappointment.

In a post uploaded to her Instagram account last night, the former The Only Way Is Essex star opened up to her 1.2M followers about the recent setback she has suffered.

“Good things come to those who wait… After ten months of hunting, selling my first ever property and moving back to my parents whilst we waited to exchange,” the 31-year-old explained in her caption, alongside an adorable photo of herself, her parents and her two-year-old daughter, Loretta, snuggled up in bed together.

“We were just about to start our next chapter, at our ‘forever home.’ However, last week at the final stages I got the dreaded call, ‘the sellers no longer want to sell.’” Lydia devastatingly revealed. “I cried A LOT.”

Despite the disappointment, Lydia is determined to remain optimistic. “However, I must keep telling myself that whatever’s meant to be, will be,” she noted. “I know things could always be a lot worse.”

Lydia also joked that continuing to live with her parents always has a few perks. “I am so lucky that I have my parents’ house that also comes with unlimited childcare :D”, she hilariously wrote.

“Loretta is also so happy we are staying a little longer as this month we welcomed a beautiful new baby to our home,” she admitted. “So its looks like I need to get my knits and coats out of storage, whilst I work out what’s bloody next,” she confided to her followers.

Lydia concluded her post with a message of optimism for her future. “The search for the ‘Rose Bright’ home continues …”, she penned.

Many of Lydia's friends took to her comments section to express how sorry they were to hear of her misfortune.

“Can I move in with the childcare pls lol,” joked fellow TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou. “what’s meant to be will be my bub!”

“Oh noooo I'm so sorry lovely – but the next place will be even better,” commented presenter and DJ Ashley James. “And also, can I move into the Bright house – it looks so fun!”

“Awww no place like home with your family”, TOWIE co-star Jess Wright also wrote.

We’re sending Lydia and Loretta the best of luck with their search for the perfect home!