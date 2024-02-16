TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh shares health update on son Roman

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared a health update on her son.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star welcomed her son, Roman, into the world in March 2020 with her soap star fiancé Ryan Thomas.

The couple also share a daughter named Lilah, whom they had in May 2022.

Roman has previously suffered with ill-health as it was discovered that fluid was able to leak into Roman’s lungs.

At the beginning of 2022, Lucy was told her tot cannot consume thin liquids due to his condition and would have to use a thickener with any liquids he drinks.

Now, Lucy has shared an update on Romans health, revealing that he was an “Angel” during his recent hospital appointment.

Taking to Instagram, Lucy shared a photo of Roman with a doctor to her Instagram Stories for her 1.7M followers to see.

She added text to the image of her smiling son that reads, “Roman was an absolute angel in his hospital app today”.

“Seeing a speech & language therapist in a local hospital. He's happy for him to come off thickened fluids!!! Which I'm happy and nervous about!”.

Mecklenburgh then admitted, “It's great news as we have had a really positive winter with no hospital visits”.

Credit: Lucy Mecklenburgh Instagram

“For Romans health this is the most incredible progress”, she added.

The positive health update comes after Roman’s previous worrying health scares.

In 2021, Lucy revealed she experienced “every parent's worst nightmare” after she found her son “blue in his cot”.

The little one had to be hospitalised and put on a ventilator. He also suffered a ‘viral-induced wheeze’ that meant he had to use an asthma pump.