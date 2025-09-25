TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger undergoes surgery to remove moles

Lauren Goodger has revealed that she has had several moles removed.

The Only Way Is Essex star is a mother to her four-year-old daughter Larose, and also experienced a heartbreaking baby loss in 2022 with her second daughter, Lorena.

Now, Lauren has chosen to share a significant update on her health, and has confirmed that she has had three moles removed in surgery.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a selfie in a hospital gown in bed.

Credit: Lauren Goodger / Instagram

In her next post, Lauren went on to share a photo taken after her operation, showcasing her wound covered up with stitches.

“I've had 3 moles out. This one was cut out and removed as was deep rooted, being sent off to the lab,” Lauren penned beside the snap.

“So important to check your moles. I've always been a sun worshipper but these changed in pregnancy,” she admitted.

The reality star went on to note that she might have to get more moles removed in future.

“But all removed now maybe have a few more soon, results and stitches out in 2 weeks,” she wrote.

Lauren’s latest health update comes as she previously revealed that she is ready to start dating again. The TV star has not dated publicly since 2022, when she split with her ex Charles Drury.

Speaking to OK! in February, the proud mum confessed that she is still “old-fashioned” in her approach to dating.

“It has to be a recommendation or someone I meet at the gym – or Instagram, which I suppose is online. I tend to go for people I know, or if they are from the area,” she explained.

“It has taken time and healing. Larose is a little bit older. She was on the boob for a year and I just wasn't ready to leave her. Now she has started pre-school so I'm getting my life back. That helps on the road to thinking I could start dating soon,” she noted further.

Lauren added: “Nothing heavy – I am not getting married – but to start seeing someone is OK. I will want to do it long-term but I want to take it slow."