TOWIE’s Kate Ferdinand reveals child had ‘serious accident’

by

Kate Ferdinand and her family have had a ‘very stressful’ weekend.

The former The Only Way is Essex star opened up about the ordeal to her 1.4M Instagram followers this morning.

Sharing a snap from bed with her dog beside her, the 31-year-old explained how one of her and Rio Ferdinand’s children had an accident that could’ve ended very badly.

“Morning guys! It’s a different type of Monday for me this week, it’s been a really stressful weekend!”, she started off.

“One of the kids had a serious accident, thank goodness they are ok & only ended up with their leg in a cast, it could have been so much worse”.

The Blended podcast host added, “We are definitely being watched over”.

But, that’s not the end of Kate’s worrying weekend as she also revealed that has been diagnosed with shingles.

“I also have shingles. Feeling really rubbish & sore & emotional from this weekends events”.

“So me & Rons are chilling in bed for the morning”, she added before asking her followers for advice after her diagnosis.

The news comes just days after Ferdinand announced she has written a book, How to Build a Family, about modern parenting and her journey through life with a blended family.

The former reality TV star is step-mum to footballer Rio Ferdinand’s three children- 16-year-old Lorenz, 14-year-old Tate and 11-year-old Tia. Rio’s former wife, Rebecca Ellison tragically passed away in 2015 after battling cancer.

Kate and Rio have been together since 2016 and went on to tie the knot in Turkey in September 2019. The pair have a two-year-old son named Cree together.

