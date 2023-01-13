TOWIE’s Kate Ferdinand announces launch of book with unique topic

Kate Ferdinand has excitedly announced she has written a book called How To Build A Family.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shared the wonderful news to her 1.4M Instagram followers and revealed she was excited but also nervous about breaking the news.

Alongside a photo of the book’s front cover, the 31-year-old explained why she chose to write this book and what it’s based on.

“I’m just so excited (& a little nervous) to finally be sharing this with you all…I’ve written a book”, she began.

“How To Build A Family is the kind of modern parenting handbook that I wish I had been given when I started out on my journey in a fully blended family”.

Kate continued, “It’s packed full of advice from experts, every day stories & some of my experiences along the way. It’s there to guide you on your journey & pick you up when your not feeling so great”.

“I’m just so grateful I’ve been able to bring my vision to life & create something that will hopefully help others along the way with their parenting journey”.

Ferdinand was flooded with hoards of supportive messages from her former TOWIE co-stars and fans alike.

Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “Forever proud of you”, while Lauren Lauren Pope penned, “Amazing congratulations”.

“So so well deserved kate! I love seeing you blossom like this”, added fashion blogger Lydia Millen.

As well as having this book, Kate is the host of the Blended podcast where she has guests on each week to talk about their different blended families.

Kate is step-mum to Rio Ferdinand’s three children- 16-year-old Lorenz, 14-year-old Tate and 11-year-old Tia. Rio’s former wife, Rebecca Ellison tragically passed away in 2015 after battling cancer.

Kate and Rio have been together since 2016 and tied the knot in Turkey in September 2019. The pair went on to have a two-year-old son named Cree together.