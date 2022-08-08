TOWIE’s Jess Wright shares stunning never before seen wedding snaps

The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright and her husband William Lee-Kemp tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Majorca in September last year.

Jess has now revealed that the couple also had an English wedding ceremony a year ago surrounded by their nearest and dearest in Lambourne, Essex.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share the beautiful snaps from her big day. The photos included her and William standing outside the church, Jess holding a white clutch bag that reads ‘I do’ and a shot of their families, including Jess’ brother Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan.

She captioned the post, “On this day a year ago William & I had our english wedding ceremony in a quaint private church in our village & it was one of the most special moments of our life, surrounded by just our nearest & dearest”.

“My grandad walked me down the aisle, sadly my Nan was in hospital but it was also my sister @natalyawright_x 21st birthday which made the day kind of even more special for me”.

Credit: Instagram

Jess continued, “Swipe to the end to see a little video of the day made by my beautiful sister in law @michkeegan. Photographer @natalieevans_photography Thank you @lucanmarmitage for sourcing this gorgeous dress for me too. Flowers from our local florist”.

The stunning video that Michelle Keegan created was full of sweet moments from throughout the wedding ceremony and outside of the church afterwards.

The mum-of-one posted a sweet video of her grandad walking her down the aisle to Eva Cassidy’s Songbirds.

Credit: Instagram

Many celeb pals of the reality TV star commented on the post, with Billie Faiers writing, “So beautiful”.

“How have I never seen these beautiful pictures before?!!!”, asked Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison. Michelle Keegan added, “Beautiful day”.

When Jess and William exchanged vows in Majorca, a month after their English ceremony, Jess was pregnant at the time with her son and didn’t know. The pair welcomed baby Presley into the world in May of this year.