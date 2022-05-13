TOWIE’S Jess Wright shares peek inside her baby boy’s nursery

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jessica Wright has given a glimpse inside her baby boy’s beautiful nursery.

Jessica shared snaps of her cradling her bump standing in the nursery. The room is decked out with lovely neutral-coloured furniture and decor to match.

Finishing touches to the nursery include a framed picture of a rabbit, miniature hot air balloons hanging from the ceiling, a decorative elephant, a cloud mat and a round ball pit.

A lavish Dior blanket hangs from the fabulous suede cot.

The 36-year-old captioned the post, “Nursery is ready for you baby boy & so are we”.

“I love interiors, so what’s more exciting than the project of designing our baby’s nursery. I started by panelling the walls & choosing our colour scheme which as you can see, is neutrals”.

“The cot I saw on @rowenhomes & loved with the nude suede ends & gold rope detailing aswell as their hot air balloons, lovely baskets & bunny frame & bow”.

Friends of the mum-to-be complemented the gorgeous room in the comments under the post. Georgia Kousoulou, who also appeared on The Only Way is Essex, wrote, “So cute”.

“Aww it looks gorgeous Jess and so do you xxx”, penned another former TOWIE co-star Samantha Faiers. Sam is also pregnant and is expecting her third child with partner Paul Knightley.

Actress Denise Van Outen added, “So excited for you”.

Jess and her husband William Lee-Kemp tied the knot in September 2021, after having to push-back their wedding due to Covid-19 restrictions. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in November 2021.

The former reality television star revealed it is now her baby’s due month by saying, “May. Our due month has finally arrived. Can’t wait to meet you baby boy”. He should be arriving very soon. How exciting!