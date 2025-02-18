TOWIE’s Jess Wright shares heartbreaking update on her son’s health

Jess Wright has shared a worrying update on her son’s health.

Last August, the former The Only Way Is Essex star shared that her two-year-old son Presley had been diagnosed with a rare form of heart disease, called Bicuspid Aortic Valve.

Now, Jess has shared a terrifying update on her toddler's recent health.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old uploaded several snaps to Instagram, showcasing her little boy looking unwell.

In her lengthy caption, Jess recalled that the past week has been “a tough one for my baby boy & our family”.

“It began last Tuesday when he suddenly became limp & lifeless, refusing food & then throwing up in the night […] This sickness turned into a horrific cough, with a temperature, until finally on Friday my mother’s instinct kicked in & I took him to a&e,” she explained.

“He was sent home as his observations after another dose of nurofen were ‘ok’ & they couldn’t hear anything suspicious in the lungs. At this point, for 48 hours he’d had a temperature & his breathing was rapid, especially during the night, which frightened me beyond belief,” Jess penned.

Jess later described that Presley’s condition worsened on Saturday and that “his cough wasn’t letting up”.

“I called 999 & within 8 minutes (thank god) there was an ambulance at our door. He had some RSV which the paramedics noticed & all I could do was cling onto him hoping he was going to be ok. The lady on the call also told me to go & find a defibrillator, & it was at that point I honestly wanted to just collapse,” Jess admitted.

The mother-of-one went on to share that Presley was given a throat steroid, before revealing that he was diagnosed with “crackling at the bottom of his right lung, so a chest/lung infection.”

Jess concluded: “48 hours later & he’s up playing with his horses & animals again, has eaten little & often & has his cheeky laugh back. To say I’m relieved is an understatement. I guess I’m just trying to say, don’t wait, go to the hospital & get them checked.”

Many of Jess’ fellow TOWIE stars have since commented their support, with Georgia Kousoulou writing: “Always go with your gut! Well done super mumma.”

“Sending love,” added Gemma Collins.