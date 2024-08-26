TOWIE’s Jess Wright reveals son’s diagnosis with rare heart disease

Jess Wright has revealed that her son has been diagnosed with a congenital heart disease.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star welcomed her son Presley in May 2022 with her husband, William Lee-Kemp.

Now, just a few months after celebrating Presley’s second birthday, Jess has announced that her little one has been diagnosed with a rare condition.

Earlier today, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of herself and William embracing Presley. In her caption, Jess admitted that she was “apprehensive and nervous” to share her son’s diagnosis, but that she wants to “raise awareness”.

“A few months ago we learned that our son Presley has a congenital heart disease called ‘Bicuspid Aortic Valve’. Something he was born with & happens to a small 1% of us. Essentially, instead of having three leaflets in his aortic valve, like most, he only has two,” she explained, noting that Presley will “require monitoring & care over time”.

“Whilst this is please God not a fatal disease, we are coming to terms with the fact that our son will need intervention at least twice in his life. By intervention I mean open heart surgery. Saying those words out loud physically hurts my soul, hence why for a few months we have been coping with this news & trying to navigate it,” Jess admitted.

“We have been, & will be monitoring Presleys heart closely with doctors every 8-12 weeks, hoping & praying every time we go, that we get the results we need. Ultimately, he will then have intervention when necessary, but the older he can be for that, the better,” she detailed, describing her little boy as “strong and resilient”.

“With the help of modern day medicine, Presley will live as normal life as the next child, we hope & pray,” Jess concluded.

Following her emotional update, many of Jess’ fellow TOWIE stars have been sending her their support.

“Sending you all lots of love to beautiful Presley,” commented Georgia Kousoulou.

“Thinking of you all and Sending you all lots of love,” added Billie Faiers.