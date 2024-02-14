TOWIE’s Jess Wright discusses ‘romance struggles’ with husband

Jess Wright has been opening up about the romantic side of her life following the birth of her baby boy.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her son, Presley, into the world in May 2022 with her husband William-Lee Kemp.

Almost two years on since Presley’s arrival, Jess has discussed the ‘struggles’ that she and William have faced romantically.

While speaking to OK!, the 38-year-old described parenting as ‘a crazy time’ and admitted that parents need to make sure they spend time alone together.

When asked is she and William “struggle with romance” following the birth of their little one, Jess revealed, “Do you know what? Yeah, absolutely”.

“You've got to find time for each other, don't you? Because everything is about them [the baby]”.

“You find yourself going down that role, I'm not going to lie. You're at each other's throats and everything is about the baby. Sometimes you have to take a step back”, she candidly added.

Sharing more of an insight into life as a parent, Jess explained, “It's a crazy time but it's amazing and we love him [Presley]”.

“He just brings us so much joy, so it's lovely. You kind of grow together as parents, it's all fun and games”.

The mum-of-one then shared her and her husband’s plans for Valentine’s Day, revealing, “We were going to go out for dinner and see a local singer, but then we realised that the singer wasn't coming on until eight o'clock…”.

“And that's how sad we are as parents now, as we said, ‘That's too late, let's just stay in’, so we will probably just stay in and get an M&S meal for two”.

Jess and William first met in 2018 and went on to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mallorca in September 2021. The couple then welcomed baby Presley into the world in May 2022.