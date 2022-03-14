TOWIE’s James Argent accidentally reveals Josh Wright’s baby’s name

By Tara Mahon

Former TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent accidentally revealed the name of Josh Wright’s newborn baby boy in a sweet Instagram post.

Josh Wright and his wife Hollie had planned to release their first born’s name with an exclusive Hello Magazine interview, but Arg had other plans!

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old reality star shared a photo of himself cradling the adorable newborn with pro footballer dad Josh, sitting beside him.

He captioned the post: “The first time I met and laid my eyes on baby Joshua James Angelo Wright, I instantly fell in love”. The reality star must have then noticed his error as he deleted the post and reuploaded it straight away with the newborn’s name edited out.

Unfortunately though, fans had already seen the original post and weren’t shy about calling out James for revealing the baby’s name. One commented “Oh Arg! You’ve revealed the name!”, while another wrote “You’ve revealed the name”, with a laughing emoji.

The couple welcomed their first baby boy four weeks early on 22 February 2022. The tot weighed just 5lbs 9ozs. Josh, the brother of fellow TOWIE alum Mark Wright, took to Instagram to announce his son’s birth stating “I love and care for him more than words can explain and I simply never realised, knew or understood the feeling I got the minute he arrived”.

He went on to describe his wife and swimwear boutique owner, Hollie, as a “warrior, hero, superstar and soldier”.

Since the Instagram accident, Josh and Hollie have announced the name with Hello Magazine, and confirmed it to be Joshua James Angelo Wright. How sweet!