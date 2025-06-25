TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou unveils video montage of her wedding

Georgia Kousoulou has shared another insight into her wedding day!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex celebrated a lavish wedding with her husband Tommy Mallet last weekend in Majorca, Spain.

The couple – who also had their two little ones, four-year-old Brody and seven-month-old Gigi, in attendance – have already been married since December 2023, when they tied the knot in a smaller ceremony in London.

Now, as she continues to reflect on her magical day, Georgia has taken the opportunity to treat her fanbase to a video montage of her wedding!

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage of their ceremony and reception, including Georgia walking down the aisle to Tommy, being greeted by their guests, and their nighttime dancefloor celebrations.

“Dream come true,” Georgia simply penned in her caption.

Following the video reveal, many of Georgia’s followers have since been commenting their reactions.

“What dreams are made of… Stunning!” one fan exclaimed.

“Just gorgeous. Congratulations the both of you. Xxx,” another replied.

“Now that’s what you call a wedding! Been waiting for this one,” a third follower commented.

Following her spectacular Spanish nuptials on June 20, Georgia took to social media to unveil the first official wedding portrait of the happy couple.

“Our dream wedding finally happened,” she gushed alongside the photo, which showcases Georgia and Tommy posing beneath a stunning floral display.

"Best day of our lives. Surrounded by so much love. Can not wait to get all of our pictures & videos back to show you how incredible it was. & you’ll be able to watch it all,” she teased further, confirming that their wedding has been filmed for their ITV reality show.

Georgia later wrote on Instagram: “You know it’s the best wedding when every single guest says so .. I can’t even believe this was ours. So so thankful! It was so worth the wait.”