TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou shares first glimpse into her hen party

Georgia Kousoulou is off on her hen party!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is set to enjoy her second wedding celebrations in Majorca, Spain, later this year with her husband, Tommy Mallet.

The couple – who are parents to their four-year-old son Brody and six-month-old daughter Gigi – initially tied the knot in a small ceremony in London in December 2023.

Now, ahead of her lavish Spanish wedding, Georgia has treated her fans to an insight into her hen party!

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to announce that she is off to Ibiza with her closest loved ones to celebrate her nuptials.

In her post, the blushing bride chose to include a snap of herself on the journey to the airport, all dressed in white and wearing a veil.

In another set of images, Georgia dressed up in an air hostess costume at the airport, as she posed for photos with her Ryanair flight’s air hostesses.

“Ibiza hen let’s go .. Final call,” the reality star teased in her caption.

Elsewhere on her Instagram stories, Georgia also revealed a snap with her bridal party, who have all donned matching black tracksuits for the occasion with ‘The Bride Club 2025’ printed on them.

Following her exciting update, many of Georgia’s fellow stars have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Have the best time darling,” commented TOWIE castmate Billie Faiers.

“Have the best weekend beauty girl you look amazing,” replied Love Island winner Dani Dyer, who is also tying the knot this summer with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

“G you look amazing,” added I’m A Celebrity champion Vicky Pattison.

Last month, Georgia spoke to OK! and gave a few details about the final preparations for her wedding.

“Everyone already knows it's in Majorca, but I won't reveal exactly where – I want it to be a surprise! I want everyone to be like, ‘Oh, my God!’ when they see it. I'm about to up the game. I just hope everyone loves it,” she teased.