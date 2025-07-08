TOWIE’s Ferne McCann teases wedding plans with fiancé Lorri Haines

Ferne McCann has revealed an insight into her wedding plans!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has been engaged to her partner, businessman Lorri Haines, since July 2022. The couple have since gone on to welcome their two-year-old daughter Finty together, joining Ferne’s seven-year-old daughter Sunday from her previous relationship.

Now, as she marks the third anniversary of her engagement, Ferne has been teasing whether she will be walking down the aisle any time soon!

In an interview with Heat, the 34-year-old was asked how her wedding plans have been progressing.

“If I had my way, I’d have a whole week or month of celebrations. I definitely want to do something in this country, maybe a local garden party, so we can invite the neighbours, but I so desperately want to get married abroad,” Ferne admitted.

“I feel like we are getting closer to actually making this wedding happen. Lorri and I have been talking about it a lot, and we have come up with a location – and not where everyone would expect. Now we just need to sort out logistics and actually set a date,” she exclaimed.

The reality star was then quizzed on whether she will be turning into a ‘bridezilla’.

“Definitely not! I feel quite laid-back. I just want to enjoy the day. I think that if I were to have any sort of bridezilla moment, it would be because the food wasn’t up to scratch,” Ferne explained.

“We put so much emphasis on things like the dress, but bringing all your loved ones together and celebrating your love is what’s important. And the beauty of having the world’s longest engagement is that the girls are a bit older, so they’re at an age where they’ll be aware of what’s going on,” she gushed further.

Ferne later revealed that the couple are also “undecided” about welcoming another baby, as she stated: “If we’re lucky enough to and we’re in a situation to have another one, I want to get the wedding booked first, and then maybe do it when I’m nearer 40. So, again, having a bit of a gap. But we’re sort of like, ‘If Finty is our last, let’s just enjoy her as much as possible.’"