TOWIE’s Ferne McCann reflects on daughter realising she’s famous

Ferne McCann has been opening up about her daughter Sunday realising she is in the public eye.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed Sunday into the world six years ago during a previous relationship. She is also mum to baby Finty, whom she had in July of last year with her fiancé Lorri Haines.

As she reflects on the ‘uncomfortable’ time her daughter questioned whether she was famous, Ferne discusses filming for her reality shows.

While chatting to OK!, the 33-year-old was ‘left stunned’ when her six-year-old asked, “Am I famous?”.

Ferne admitted, “When she asked me, I felt really uncomfortable. Even though Sunday has been in the public eye ever since I was pregnant, we have arrived at this chapter now and this one really stopped me in my tracks”.

“I didn’t know how to answer it because it’s just been part of our lives”.

Sunday had asked her mum the question after classmates saw her in the family’s reality show on TV.

McCann then went on to explain that as her daughter gets older and starts to form independent opinions, she will respect her thoughts on filming for the show.

“She’s got her own views, her own opinions and her own feelings. She’s vocal – if she doesn’t want to film, she won’t. We respect that”.

Ferne went on to speak about juggling motherhood with her work life, admitting, “We can’t have it all”.

“Here’s where I sit, we can't have it all. Something has to give. Every single day I drop one of those spinning plates”.

The mum-of-two continued, “In this chapter in my life right now, I have made the decision to exclusively breastfeed Finty and I want to do that until she’s one. But I’ve had to miss out on loads of things that I’ve wanted to do. So no, we can’t have it all and things do have to go on hold”.

“I’ve been really fortunate, but lots of opportunities have come by that I’ve had to decline because I have children”.

As well as appearing in The Only Way is Essex between series nine and eighteen, Ferne and her family have starred in Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Ferne McCann: My Family and Me.