TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise shares a glimpse into secret new romance

Ella Rae Wise has got a new love!

The Only Way Is Essex star has been keeping her romantic life away from the private eye in recent months.

Now, in an interview with OK!, the 22-year-old has revealed that she is in a relationship.

“No, I’m not single – I don’t ever think I will be again,” she gushed. “I’ve kept this private for a long time and I think a lot of people will be shocked."

Credit: Ella Rae Wise Instagram

Ella then went on to confirm that herself and her boyfriend are “100% official” and have already been considering their plans for the future. “Now I’ve got my own home and a boyfriend, I’m thinking about having a family and getting married,” she detailed.

“Things are moving in that direction now. I’m very happy at this moment in my life. We are keeping it private at the moment just because things are going so well, so I’m not going to tell you who he is yet. At some point I will, he is going to be such a big part of my life,” she gushed further, without disclosing details about when the relationship started.

Credit: Ella Rae Wise Instagram

Ella, who recently returned from Thailand after filming for the brand-new series of TOWIE, also opened up about the surgery she underwent on a lump on her eyelid.

“It was quite a procedure to get my head around, it was daunting because your eyes are so important, so it did scare me. I’m doing OK at the moment, I was feeling quite low after my operation to be honest,” she confessed.

Credit: Ella Rae Wise Instagram

“The medication I was on made me feel quite down in the dumps and I was anxious about the results. I’m still waiting on those but I’m just positive thinking so fingers crossed,” she hoped.

You can catch Ella in the brand-new series of The Only Way Is Essex, airing on Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe.