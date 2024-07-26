TOWIE’s Demi Sims addresses where she stands with Eve Gale

Demi Sims has spoken out about her relationship status, after going on dates with Eve Gale.

In April of this year, The Only Way Is Essex alum Demi and Love Island star Eve confirmed that they had started dating one another.

Then, one month later, the pair embarked on a holiday to Ibiza together, but insisted that they were “not putting a label” on their romance.

A few months on from their first date, Demi has now addressed where she stands with her fellow reality star.

In an interview with OK!, the 27-year-old was asked about her current relationship status.

"I was single [in Ibiza] and I'm still single now," Demi confirmed.

"Yeah, I don't know. I'm always single! I wouldn't shut something serious down but I'm not actively looking for it,” she added.

Speaking to OK! in May, Demi and Eve were asked if they had decided to define their relationship.

"We're both shy! There's not a label on it, we're just enjoying spending time with each other. We actually just get along so well, we've always got along for years – ever since I met Eve. It's only just recently that it's, kind of, gotten to something more,” Demi explained at the time.

Speculation surrounding the pair’s romance first began in April, when Eve featured on Demi’s podcast, Sims Squared.

In the episode, Demi confirmed that they had been on their first date during the previous week, with Eve chiming in: "I had the best day ever!"

Noting that their romance was “long overdue”, Demi continued: “I was nervous that it was going to get awkward, because usually we’ve always got people around so it’s easier to chat. I was thinking, ‘Are there going to be any awkward silences?’ but then when I picked [Eve] up, you was just chewing my ear off.”

“We got there, had a drink, had so much food, didn’t we? It was a short date, to be fair. It was quite a private date,” she concluded.