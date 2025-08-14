TOWIE’s Clelia Theodorou gives health update two years after car crash

Clelia Theodorou has shared an update on her recovery, several years on from her car accident.

In May 2023, the former The Only Way Is Essex star was in a serious car crash. The incident resulted in the death of her mother, and also left Clelia – who was pregnant at the time – significantly injured with broken legs and feet.

Now, two years on from her tragic accident, the reality star has penned a reflection on her scars from her wounds.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to upload several stunning snaps of herself and her one-year-old daughter, Cielo.

“I’m really nervous to post this picture as I’ve been holding off posting anything showing my scars. I want to be completely honest, because as much as I'd love to say it's fine and I’m getting on with it, it hasn’t been fine and a lot I've had to work through physically and emotionally,” Clelia began.

“My body changed overnight and with each surgery has changed further which has been hard to come to terms with. It's only been in the last few weeks I’ve actually braved having my legs out at all (that and this scorching heatwave),” she admitted.

“I have around 12 scars in total and I think it’s time to just brave it and share them, because as much as they affect me I am walking again, able to have lovely trips to the park with Cici and start living again. All of which seemed impossible at one point but here we are walking around the park hand in hand, making memories,” the mother-of-one gushed.

“There’s no making the scars disappear, and it’s a lot of changes I’m trying to come to accept day by day. Some days are really hard, some days are easier. Trauma changes you both inside and out there's no denying that, but I want to be as transparent as possible with my ongoing recovery,” Clelia concluded.

Following her honest update, many of Clelia’s fellow reality stars have since been commenting their well-wishes.

“Proud of you,” replied former Love Island finalist Olivia Attwood.

“You are so beautiful & so is your scars. So brave,” wrote Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson.

“Beautiful girl,” added fellow TOWIE castmate Jess Wright.