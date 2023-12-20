TOWIE’s Clelia Theodorou details health update after car crash

Clelia Theodorou has shared another health update, seven months on from her terrifying car crash.

In May of this year, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex was involved in a horrifying accident, which tragically claimed the life of her mother.

Clelia, who was pregnant with her first child at the time of the crash, ended up spending weeks in hospital with broken feet and legs, and is still struggling with mobility.

Now, as she prepares to mark her first Christmas with her three-month-old daughter Cielo and boyfriend Tommy Cole, Clelia has revealed that she has undergone yet another operation for her injuries.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 29-year-old shared a black-and-white image of herself in bed in a hospital gown.

“Another surgery completed,” she wrote alongside the snap, followed by a fingers crossed emoji.

“Hopefully on the way to being able to walk properly again soon. I’m in a lot of pain but had to be done,” Clelia admitted, before going on to explain what her operation entailed.

“I had some of my metal rods removed in my foot and leg. Will have to have more removed as well but for now this should get me to where I need to be for walking again,” she concluded.

After being inundated with well-wishes from her 227K followers, the mum-of-one later went on to post a photo of her bandaged legs and feet, as she continues to recover at home.

“Thank you for your kind messages,” she penned, adding: “Suffering with the pain but on the road to recovery.”

Following her terrifying crash experience, Clelia spoke out for the first time on July 31 and confirmed the devastating news of her mum’s death.

In a statement on social media, she wrote at the time: “The person I never, ever wanted to say goodbye to. Who loved me unconditionally, the pure definition of a mother’s love. This pain is paralysing.”