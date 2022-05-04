TOWIE’s Cara Kilbey welcomes baby #3 & reveals very unique name

Cara Kilbey is now a mum-of-three! The Only Way Is Essex star has welcomed the birth of her third child with partner Daniel Harris, sharing the first adorable photo of her tiny tot.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 34-year-old reality star announced the special news that her third baby had arrived, as she shared a gorgeous photo of her baby boy being cradled by his two big sisters.

Cara and Daniel are already loving parents to their two daughters, six-year-old Penelope and four-year-old Hunter, both of whom looked absolutely delighted as they cuddled their new baby brother.

“Meet Our Surprise Arrival…. Jagger James,” Cara lovingly wrote in the Instagram caption, announcing her son’s very unusual name.

Of course it wasn’t long before Cara’s friends, family and fans flocked to the comment section to gush over her new bundle of joy, as Danielle Lloyd sweetly commented, “Awww congratulations babe he is beautiful.”

“Baby boy Jagger you're absolutely perfect,” wrote fellow TOWIE star Frankie Essex, adding, “congratulations mummy, daddy, Penelope and Hunter.”

“Congratulations darling xx” Amy Childs simply commented.

“Perfect on every way,” gushed Billi Mucklow.

Cara announced the special news that she was expecting baby number three this past January, by posting a mirror selfie of herself wearing an open shirt, her small bump peeking through.

“6 Months Baby – Baby Harris Due in May,” the proud mum excitedly wrote in the caption.

Huge congratulations to both Cara and Daniel on the birth of their beautiful baby boy, Jagger James.