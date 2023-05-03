TOWIE’s Amy Childs teases ‘exciting’ wedding plans

April has been a very exciting month for Amy Childs as she welcomed her twins into the world and got engaged to her partner Billy Debosq.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has now teased her fans about starting the planning for her wedding.

Posting a video collage of her trip to Claridge’s Hotel with her fiancé and their newborns to her 829K Instagram followers, Amy gave a brief insight into their ideas for their big day.

Childs captioned the post, “A night away at our favourite @claridgeshotel with the twins… what a whirlwind April has been for us both, @billydelbosq8 40th, twins was born and then getting ENGAGED !!”.

“April 2023 you have been amazing”, she continued before dropping the hint about their wedding.

“A night away speaking everything wedding plans, think we have got a eye on something very special. we are so excited!”, the 32-year-old concluded.

Many fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments to share their excitement for the couple.

One fan penned, “Amy you are looking fabulous x Congratulations on an amazing month”.

“Huge congratulations! What an exciting time for you all”, wrote a second fan while another added, “I’m super happy for you, such a beautiful family”.

Amy’s husband-to-be also commented on the sweet post to say, “The most AMAZING month.. By far the BEST April I’ve ever had”.

The proud parents welcomed their twins, Billy and Amelia, at the beginning of April and Debosq got down on one knee last week during a newborn photoshoot with their new arrivals.

When announcing the wonderful news of their engagement, Amy revealed, “I said YES… Future Mrs Amy Delbosq. Delbosq wedding pending”.