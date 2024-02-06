TOWIE’s Amy Childs shares huge life update with fiancé Billy

Amy Childs has returned to social media to share a huge life update!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has remained relatively quiet on Instagram in recent weeks, as she continues to deal with her baby son’s illness.

In April of last year, Amy welcomed twins Billy and Milly with her now-fiancé Billy Delbosq.

However, for the past two months, baby Billy has been battling with a severe case of tonsillitis. The 10-month-old’s sickness led to him being brought to hospital in December, with Amy noting at the time that Billy was “struggling to breathe” and that she was “so worried” about him.

Now, as her little one continues to recover, Amy has briefly returned to social media to post an update on his health, as well as to share a significant life update from her family.

On her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old wrote: “Happy Tuesday!! So sorry I’ve been so quiet on here for the past few weeks.. Baby Billy still not 100 percent but so much better than he was, Milly has now started waking up through the night for cuddles.”

Amy then went on to detail a huge step forward for herself and fiancé Billy, following their engagement in April.

“Also on top of that I currently have sold my house, so now it’s the manic rush to move!! I am so excited to be moving and can’t wait for the next chapter in our life Billy. I am so excited to be sharing my house with you all,” she teased.

After being diagnosed with tonsillitis a week prior, Amy revealed on December 27 that baby Billy was rushed to hospital for a second time.

On Instagram, she penned: “Wow what a Christmas we had this year, to say it was stressful and tough would be an understatement. We ended up in A&E with baby Billy Christmas Day.. he couldn’t stop coughing, high temperature, wasn’t taking his milk, we was all so worried and just wanted him better.”