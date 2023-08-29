TOWIE’s Amy Childs details mum-life & wedding planning

Amy Childs is sharing details of her life since welcoming twins into the world and getting engaged.

The Only Way is Essex star gave birth to her twins, Billy and Amelia, back in April. She is already mum to six-year-old Polly and five-year-old Ritchie from previous relationships.

Following the birth of her twins, Amy got engaged to her partner Billy Delbosq in May, during a newborn photoshoot.

As Amy juggles life as a mum-of-four while trying to plan her and Billy’s wedding, she has opened up about how she copes with it all.

Chatting to OK!, the 33-year-old admitted, “It’s full on, but we’re taking it in our stride. I still can’t believe I have four kids!”.

“We’re happy and in a really good place. It’s tough with twins but I wouldn’t change it for the world”.

Opening up about returning to work on her reality TV show shortly after the twins were born, Amy explained, “I filmed The Twin Life [Amy’s show on ITVX] when the twins were only two days old. I had no time off”.

“That’s just who I am – and it was a lot of fun. I love documenting my life and wouldn’t change it”.

Childs went on to add, “Every mum has mum guilt when trying to juggle work and family. But the twins are doing really well so far. I always try to spend time with Polly and Ritchie on their own too. That’s so important”.

Amy then described how her partner is finding dad-life and revealed how helpful he is. “Bill has been amazing as a dad. He also looks at my kids as his own. Billy is feeding the twins at 2am. He loves them so much”.

Sharing an insight into her wedding plans, Amy revealed she doesn't want to ‘rush’ the wedding.

“You only get engaged once, so let’s not rush the wedding. In fact, we haven’t spoken about the wedding since the proposal!”.

“I said, ‘Are you sure you want to marry me?’. Jokes aside, we’re thinking maybe next year. I want my body back to looking good because we’ll hopefully film it – I’d love to do a wedding TV show”.

Amy’s fiancé admitted, “I’d love for the twins to walk down the aisle. It would top the day for us”.