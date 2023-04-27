TOWIE’s Amy Childs announces engagement to partner Billy Delbosq

Amy Childs is engaged!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has revealed that her partner Billy Delbosq has popped the question – and she said yes.

The wonderful news comes exactly three weeks after the couple welcomed baby twins into the world – daughter Amelia and son Billy.

Amy took to Instagram earlier today to announce the wonderful news.

Set to the song This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, the 32-year-old shared a beautiful video montage of snaps from throughout Billy’s proposal.

As well as showcasing Amy’s shocked reaction, the bride-to-be also included some breathtaking shots of her brand-new engagement ring.

To the delight of Amy’s 825K Instagram followers, the final moment of the video revealed the adorable way Billy included the twins in his proposal plans.

In the image of the twins sleeping soundly, fans can see that Amelia’s baby grow reads: “Mummy will you”, with baby Billy’s onesie adding: “Marry my Daddy?”

Amy subsequently took to the caption of her post to revel in her delight at being engaged to Billy.

"I said YES … Future Mrs Amy Delbosq," the reality star exclaimed, followed by "Delbosq wedding pending".

"Catch it all on our show Amy Childs: The Twin Life!!", Amy added, teasing her brand-new upcoming show.

Since sharing the news of her engagement, the TOWIE alum has received an abundance of well-wishes and delighted messages from many of her fellow stars.

“I’m still crying with happy tears,” wrote Amy’s cousin Harry Derbidge. “couldn’t wish it for a better couple, love you both xx”

“The best news woohoo, well done @billydelbosq8,” commented Frankie Essex.

“Oh Amy lovely news congratulations to you both what a beautiful moment,” added Saffron Lempriere.

Amy and Billy have been together since October 2021, and announced their twin pregnancy on October 31 of last year.

Their newborn twins join Amy’s two eldest children – five-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie.

Congratulations to Amy and Billy!