TOWIE stars react to Danielle Armstrong announcing she’s expecting

Congratulations are in order for Danielle Armstrong and her husband Tommy Edney as the pair have announced they are expecting their second child together.

Since sharing the wonderful news with the world, Danielle has been flooded with support from her former The Only Way is Essex co-stars and their reactions have been so sweet.

Danielle first shared the exciting news to her 1.3M Instagram followers by posting an adorable black and white video after she took three pregnancy tests that all came back positive.

Other clips show Danielle having a baby scan done and her two-year-old daughter giving her blossoming bump a kiss.

The 34-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Baby Edney No2… Oh we can’t wait to meet you. We are absolutely over the moon that we will be adding another bubba to our family summer 2023”.

“I know Orla is going to be the most amazing Big Sister”, she sweetly added.

Danielle has been inundated with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike, with many of her former TOWIE co-stars sending her well wishes.

Billie Faiers wrote, “Huge congratulations darling, wonderful news. Lots of love xxx”, while Kate Ferdinand said, “Fabulous news, congratulations my darling”.

“Aww dan I’m so happy for you both, congratulations xxxx”, penned Jess Wright. “So so happy, love you all so much”, added Georgia Kousoulou.

The former reality TV star later thanked her followers for all of the kind messages she had been receiving by sharing a gorgeous snap of her, Tommy and their toddler to her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “Thank you for all of your beautiful messages. We are beyond excited for this journey… Love to you all”.

Danielle and Tommy welcomed their daughter, Orla, into the world in May 2020. The pair went on to tie the knot with a stunning ceremony in Hertfordshire in August 2022.