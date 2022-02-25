TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou & Tommy Mallet announce their engagement

Huge congratulations to The Only Way Is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou & Tommy Mallet who have announced that after eight years together, they’ve finally gotten engaged.

Tommy romantically got down on one knee while the pair were enjoying a family holiday in Mexico with their nine-month-old son Brody.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, both Georgia and Tommy shared a similar photo from the fairy tale proposal, which took place under a cabana hut on the beach during sunset, which Tommy had decorated with a gorgeous display of red roses.

“Got the job done,” Tommy cheekily wrote in the Instagram caption, adding, “(now stop asking me when I’m gonna do it).”

Meanwhile, Georgia shared a similar proposal photo to her own Instagram page, excitedly writing, “OF COURSE I SAID YES.”

Fans, friends and family rushed to the comment section to wish the pair congratulations, including Mrs Hinch who gushed, “Oh myyyyyyyyy GEORGIAAAA [heart emojis] I am so so happy for you both! Beautiful family xxxxxx.”

“Oh my god I’m crying love you and so happy for you both,” fellow TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou sweetly wrote.

“Omg amazing congratulations lovely!!!!!!” commented Jess Wright.

“Well done Tommy [heart emojis] so happy for you all,” Frankie Essex chimed in.

Tommy and Georgia first started dating back in 2014 and welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Brody, last May.