TOWIE star Nicole Bass announces she’s pregnant with her first child

It seems huge congratulations are in order for former The Only Way Is Essex star Nicole Bass, who has announced the very exciting news that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Nicole revealed this lovely news on Tuesday evening, as she shared a black and white video, which documented her pregnancy journey so far, from her first positive pregnancy test to doctor’s appointments, pregnancy scans and bump updates!

The video montage, also included sweet clips of Nicole telling her friends and family that she’s expecting as well as showing brief glimpses of Nicole’s partner, whom she is yet to share any photos of.

“Half of you & half of me. Baby Beasley due October 2022, daddy & me can’t wait to hold you,” Nicole lovingly wrote in the caption, revealing that her first child is due to arrive later this Autumn.

“We are so happy our hearts are full, baby you are so loved already. Anyone who knows me personally, knows I have dreamed of this moment to have a family of my own, to have a family with the love of my life & the most amazing partner a girl could only wish for is a dream come true. I love you both dearly,” Nicole gushed.

Of course it wasn’t long before Nicole’s wonderful announcement was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and a few of her fellow-co-stars.

Demi Sims sweetly commented, “Congratulations Nicole!!! So happy for yous.”

“Oh you’ve made me cry all over again. I am so so so happy for you both!” Fran Parman excitedly wrote, adding, “Congratulations my beautiful sister I cant wait to meet bubba he/she is gonna be so bloody gorgeous and loved so deeply by all us nutty aunties!!”

“Congratulations darling another mummy in the making,” fellow expectant mum Frankie Essex commented.

“Awww congratulations babe your going be amazing mammy so happy for you 🙂 xx,” commented Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson.

“Congrats darling xx” actress Jacqueline Jossa simply wrote.