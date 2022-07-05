TOWIE star Frankie Essex shares first adorable family snaps with twins

The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex welcomed her twins into the world at the end of May with fiancé Luke Love by her side.

Frankie has now taken to Instagram to share the first photos she took with the little ones right after she gave birth to them.

With a carousel of sweet snaps of her and Luke holding their new arrivals, along with pictures of Luke dressed in scrubs cutting Logan and Luella’s umbilical cords, she wrote, “FAMILY ALWAYS COMES FIRST!”

She went on to describe when the twins were born and what weight they were. “Logan Love. Born: 24/5/22. Time:11:26. Weight: 2435 grams”.

“Luella Love. Born: 24/5/22. Time: 11:28. Weight 2215 grams”.

The non-identical twins looked so adorable wrapped in blue and pink blankets with a hat each to match.

Celeb friends of the pair rushed to the comments to congratulate them again on the birth of their twins and to praise how lovely the family’s first photos are.

The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou penned, “Soo beautiful! Just love the names”, while Suzie Wells, mum of Sam and Billie Faiers, wrote, “Congratulations to you both they are beautiful”.

"Awwwwwwww love them both so much. Cutest smallest little sweethearts.. Congratulations @freankieessex87 & @lukeluv and thank you for creating 2 tiny new family members so so excited xxxx", added Frankie’s cousin Chloe Sims.

Luke Love also commented on Frankie’s post writing, “Our first family picture”, followed by a heart emoji.

The mum-of-two welcomed Logan and Luella via elective C-section at 37 weeks. She and Luke waited over a month to announce their names to the world and told OK that Frankie had the name Luella picked out since she was 20-years-old, while Luke chose Logan because he loves the Marvel character Wolverine.