Peter Andre Wants an Irish Fan on Stage With Him This Weekend!

If the opening bars of Mysterious Girl still give you full-body school disco flashbacks, this one is for you. Peter Andre is coming to Kildare this weekend and he wants one lucky Irish fan to join him on stage as he marks 30 years of the song that soundtracked an entire generation’s adolescence.

The performance will take place at Summer Sessions At The Manor at Palmerstown House Estate, Co. Kildare, this Saturday, 25th July. And yes, the winner gets to actually stand on stage with him during his performance of Mysterious Girl. They’ll also receive four general admission tickets, so they can bring the crew along for the full experience.

How to enter

Entering couldn’t be simpler. Head to @at_the_manor on Instagram, follow the page, like this competition post and share your favourite 90s memory in the comments. That’s it. Entries close at midnight tonight, Thursday 23rd July, so don’t put it off until after the school run tomorrow — get it done now.

The winner will be selected by Follow Fox Events and contacted via Instagram direct message. Full terms and conditions are available at thesummersessions.ie. The competition is open to residents of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland aged 18 and over.

Peter Andre himself is pretty thrilled about the whole thing: “I’m really excited to be back in Ireland, and what better way to celebrate 30 years of Mysterious Girl than by inviting one of my Irish fans to join me on stage. It’s hard to believe the song has been part of so many people’s lives for three decades, and I’m really looking forward to singing along with everyone in Kildare this weekend.”

A weekend that goes well beyond the nostalgia

Saturday’s line-up is essentially a love letter to anyone who came of age in the 90s and early 2000s. Alongside Peter Andre, the stage will also see Liberty X, Phats & Small, Livin’ Joy and DJ Andy Preston. If none of those names just triggered a very specific memory for you, we’re not sure what to tell you.

Sunday has a different energy entirely and it’s brilliantly family-focused. The day will feature K-POP Superslayers, the UK & Ireland’s No.1 Taylor Swift Experience and Babybeats Family Rave, before the weekend closes out with Irish Anthems Live — bringing together The Whistlin’ Donkeys, Sharon Shannon & Band featuring Mundy and The Highstool Prophets. Honestly, it’s the kind of Sunday that makes the following Monday feel almost worth it.

Jessica Fagan, Sales and Marketing Director at Follow Fox Events, summed it up well: “Mysterious Girl is one of those songs that instantly brings people back to the 90s, and we’re delighted to celebrate its 30th anniversary with Peter at Summer Sessions At The Manor. Whether you grew up with Peter Andre, love live Irish music or are looking for a great family day out, this year’s line-up has something for everyone.”

Tickets and what to know before you go

General admission tickets start from €39.50 plus booking fee and are available now. Children under 12 months go free and there are flexible payment options through Klarna if you’d rather spread the cost. Picnic table packages are also available for groups who want to make a proper day of it — and with a line-up like this, that seems like the only sensible approach.

Tickets are on sale at www.thesummersessions.ie. But first — get that competition entry in before midnight tonight.