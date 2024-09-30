TOWIE star announced as first Dancing on Ice contestant

The first celebrity joining the Dancing on Ice line-up has been confirmed.

The hit skating competition is set to hit our screens again in 2025 and as we wait for the show to make its return, the famous faces taking to the ice are starting to be revealed.

First to put on their ice skates is former The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann.

Ferne first starred in TOWIE during the ninth season in 2013. She left the reality show in 2016.

Now, she’s shared her excitement to be taking part in Dancing on Ice and admitted it’s going to be a ‘huge challenge’.

This Morning, the 34-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain, where she explained, “This is the first time I’m talking about it and I can now reveal that I am doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited”.

Susanna Reid then promptly asked Ferne if she can skate, to which she replied by saying, “Well, that’s a really difficult question. Kind of… I've done Winter Wonderland and things like that with the children but you know the penguins that the kids have got? I'm hunched over one of them!”.

McCann went on to confess, “I’m looking forward to it. It's going to be a huge challenge but I’m such a huge fan of the show and the glitz and glamour. It’s going to be brilliant”.

As well as starring in TOWIE, Ferne is known for starring in her own reality show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, alongside her daughter Sunday. The series was later renamed to My Family And Me after she welcomed her second child, Finty, into the world.

The mum-of-two also took part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2015 as well as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022.

When confirming Ferne for the Dancing on Ice line-up on social media, ITV revealed, “Coming through with the glam, @fernemccann joins our sparkling #DancingOnIce Class of 2025!”.

Ferne shared the post to her 2M Instagram followers on her Stories and said, “Eeeeeek. Best get practising my Bolero”.