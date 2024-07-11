Tori Towey ‘excited’ to be arriving home after lift on travel ban

Tori Towey has revealed she is ‘super excited’ to be arriving home to Roscommon today.

The flight attendant, who had been charged with ‘attempted suicide and alcohol consumption’ in Dubai, is travelling home today after her travel ban was lifted by authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

In a new update from Radha Stirling, the CEO of Detained in Dubai, she has explained that Tori is looking forward to returning home to be with her family.

On X, formally known as Twitter, Radha stated, “Thank you to the media for all of your support with the #FreeTori campaign. I spoke to her in flight and she is super excited to be arriving home”.

Tori Towey is excited to be in the final stages of coming home. The Irish Embassy will escort her to her Dublin bound flight. They are running their final checks now to ensure no last minute hiccups.https://t.co/W8u7PV32LG — Radha Stirling (@RadhaStirling) July 11, 2024

“She’s not going to be talking to press immediately as she will need to rest and recover but feel free to contact me with any queries in the meantime”.

Roscommon and Galway TD, Claire Kerrane, also revealed that she had spoken to Tori earlier today, July 11, and explained, “I have been in touch with Tori this morning. She wants to get home to County Roscommon and rest”.

“I would ask that the media respect her privacy, she will speak when she is ready to. I hope that will be respected and she will be given that space”.

Another statement released by Stirling earlier today, revealed, “She’s home”.

I have just spoken to Tori and her mother in the last few minutes.

The travel ban is lifted and Tori will soon be home.

I want to thank our ambassador and consular team for their work on this case. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 10, 2024

When news of Tori’s arrest first came to light, the Detained in Dubai group shared a message that reads, “An Irish domestic violence victim has been charged with attempted suicide in #Dubai. Rather than authorities helping her home to #Ireland with her mother, she now faces jail!”.

After the Irish Government, Irish embassy in the UAE and the Department of Foreign Affairs stepped in, the charges made against Tori were eventually dropped.

Stirling said, “The charges against Tori Towey have been officially withdrawn by #Dubai police and the travel ban lifted”.

“Tori and her mother are both over the moon and we are ever grateful for widespread support of the public, the media and the Irish government! We hope her transit at the airport will go smoothly and that no further attempts will be made to keep her in the country. Well done #Ireland!”.

Feature image: Detained in Dubai