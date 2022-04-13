Top tips for creating your Easter tablescape.

With Easter Sunday this coming weekend, Samantha Ashe from Hostaro Tableware, shares her top tips for creating a tablescape this Easter.

1. Decide on your theme, colour and whether you what type of meal you’re going to have, casual or formal etc. This will help you decide on the tone of your table setting. Don’t be afraid to use colours, now is the time to embrace different pastel colours.

2. Choose your dinnerware as this is your biggest investment. Use this as your focal point when styling your tablescape. It will give you clear direction when pulling your tableware and table décor together. I have beautiful new dinnerware collections including; 16 piece Blue Dinner set | Blue Legacy, Flora Japonica Dinner plates set of 4 and Blushing Birds Blue Dinner plate

3. Once you know what dinnerware you’re going to use, then decide on the table linen to incorporate into your tablescape, this will bring in different textures and layers to your tablescape. If you are choosing your table linen for Spring, think about patterns with floral, garden and country designs like our Cornflower Blue Cotton Tablecloth .

They’re lovely to use both indoors and outdoors. Add its matching set of napkins Cornflower Blue Cotton Napkins set of 4 and a placemat or charger plate to place underneath like our green scalloped placemat Green Italian Linen scalloped Placemat and our Brown Rattan Charger Plate.

4. Introduce your glassware and if you can, bring in a pop of colour through a water glass or wine glass. This will help elevate your table with an additional colour. Try our different colours of glassware including goblets and highball glasses Coloured Glassware.

5. Provide cutlery that will cover you for your different courses if you’re planning to do this. If you only have a knife and a fork but are planning to provide 2 or 3 courses, you could create a buffet style meal and ask your guests to keep their cutlery after their courses. There’s a lovely new set of gold cutlery that is affordable and so stylish 16 piece atelier gold cutlery set.

6. Introduce your candleware, they act as your table décor and create ambiance. If you can, add different heights of candle stick holders and tea lights. It gives a different dimension to your table. You can find our new glass candlestick holders for height and our tea lights to create another layer.

7. Create a beautiful floral centrepiece. Tulips, daffodils and Spring flowers are perfect for this time of year. Try to spread them out across the length of your table. Add a sprig of a flower or foliage on each place setting for a final touch. We have a beautiful vase that is perfect for Spring and to brighten up your tablescape: White tulip vase

8. Add your Easter table décor, whether they are store bought or home-made. If you’re table is more country kitchen and rustic then bring natural hens eggs and greens from your garden. If your tablescape is more playful, play with different colours, add coloured / painted eggs to your tablescape. If your look is more formal you can purchase more luxurious table décor and play on your napkin folding techniques to embrace Easter.

Samantha Ashe is a married mum of two young boys from Dublin and is passionate about entertaining at home and creating that perfect table setting. Samantha’s background is in Marketing and Events.

After 20 years working in marketing, events and styling photoshoots she decided to start up Hostaro Tableware in September 2020 and work on something she loves and is passionate about. She wanted to offer a complete tableware service to her customers, by styling table settings and curating tableware from around Europe.

For more great ideas or to purchase any of her stunning range, visit www.hostarotableware.com.