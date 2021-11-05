Top interior trend: reclaimed Dutch railway sleeper oak wooden floors

Canadia, Ireland’s leading flooring specialist, has unveiled a brand-new wooden flooring range made from reclaimed Dutch railway sleeper oak called the Raftwood Collection.

Immersed in history and charm, the Raftwood Collection is a range of robust wooden floors that feature graceful, natural grain.

Thanks to the wooden contours that these sleepers produce, every Raftwood plank is different. Each floor features a distinct individualised look that tells a unique story of a time long ago.

Some key features of the collection include a variety of cracks left unfilled or partially filled, a variety of colour and on occasion there may be dark filler in open knots. The entire collection is suitable for underfloor heating as well as for walls or ceilings. The collection consists of five floors:

Amazon

Driftwood Ontario

Hudson

Madeira

Mississippi Grey

The unique texture of the Raftwood Collection brings atmosphere and character to any interior style – from modern and industrial to rural. Its rugged, natural appearance creates rustic yet warm spaces for people to relax and unwind.

When choosing Raftwood, you are selecting a sustainable and responsible wood without compromising on quality. The flooring is protected and fortified with a natural oil finish that helps hold the integrity of the wood for years to come.

Charlie Hamilton, Managing Director, Canadia says: “We are really excited to launch the Raftwood Collection. At Canadia, we believe wood is truly the material of choice for creating plush spaces with a warm natural feel. Each floor features a distinctive surface distressing that adds a more colourful, experiential story to your next design space.”

Canadia is Ireland’s one stop shop for flooring expertise. The Canadia collection of flooring is carefully crafted in tangent with their manufacturing partners worldwide to ensure that world-class design, style, innovation and quality are at the heart of every floor. Canadia invest heavily in training and development for their specialised team to guarantee the highest quality of service which can be tailored for all customer needs, requirements and specifications no matter the scale.

For more, visit www.canadia.ie.