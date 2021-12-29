Freshen up your aesthetic, leave old styles behind & embrace the new by reading through our top four tips for renewing your wardrobe in 2022.

With the New Year approaching, now is the ideal moment to think about things in your life that you want to retain or eliminate.

Whether they are people, habits, clothes, furniture, or anything else, the New Year is the perfect time to start fresh. Keep what you love and cherish and cast everything else aside.

Your wardrobe may have served you well in the past year, but now you are ready to make some changes. Between Secret Sales and other online retailers, you can find impeccable sales during the holiday season. Now is the best time to renew your wardrobe.

Below are some suggestions that will help you make decisions on what clothes to keep and what to sell or donate. Here are our four tips on renewing your wardrobe in 2022.

Sort All Your Clothes in Two Piles

The first step to renewing your wardrobe in 2022 is understanding which clothes you wear a lot and which clothes you are barely using. Take out all your clothes from the closet and start the arduous process of sorting them into two piles.

One pile is the clothes you have worn more than a handful of times in the past year. These are clothes you have come to rely on for your daily attire, whether you are running errands, going to work, or heading on a day out with your friends or family.

The clothes in your “most often used” pile is going to stay. Unless a piece of clothing is in very bad shape, there is no need to eliminate it from your wardrobe. You should focus on selling or donating the clothes in your second pile, which are the items you barely wore in the past year.

Write Down Deficiencies in Your Wardrobe

Now that you only have those clothes left that you have often worn in the past year, assess these items as if they were all you have in your wardrobe. What are the deficiencies in your collection of clothes and accessories?

Perhaps you are missing a great pair of winter boots, or you no longer have a reliable scarf that you can put on when you are heading out to work in the morning on a chilly day. You may have many pairs of jeans, but not enough darker coloured pants that you can wear on semi formal or formal occasions.

Understanding the areas where your wardrobe is weak will help you make better purchasing decisions in the next few years. Rather than buying whatever you see on sale, or that strikes your fancy, you can focus on buying items that you lack.

Take Advantage of Off-Season Sales

Sometimes the best moment to buy clothes is not when a particular season is approaching but during the off-season. Say you have gone through your wardrobe and realized that among the items you wear the most, you have very few summer tops. Most of your tops are ideal for layering or wearing on a cooler day, but not when the weather gets a lot warmer.

Rather than waiting until the spring to buy new summer tops, you should look for sales at your favourite retailers for summer attire right now. Late winter is the best time to buy clothes for the summer, as companies are happy to put their remaining stock from summer 2021 on heavy sales as they want to shift that merchandise.

You may think that buying summer clothes in the winter means you are missing out on trendy items, but that is not the case. Most fashion bloggers and experts already have a good idea about what will be trendy in the summer, and you can read their opinions before you decide on what items to buy for your summer wardrobe.

Think of Your Clothes as Outfits, Not Individual Pieces

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when they are shopping for new clothes is to view each item in isolation.

Perhaps you see a jacket or a top on sale that appeals to you. Looking at that item in isolation, you may think it is the perfect buy. You must take a moment to think about how you would pair that item with other clothes in your wardrobe. Does it fit with the jeans or pants you own? Do you have a top that would complement that jacket or vice versa?

Always think of clothes as part of your overall outfit, not in isolation; that will help you decide on what item to buy. This method can ensure you steer clear of buying clothes that look great at the store but may not necessarily mesh well with the rest of your wardrobe.

Keep the Clothes You Love

Renewing your wardrobe for the New Year does not mean you have to sell or donate clothes that you love. Items that you wear most days, and are still in great condition, should remain in your wardrobe.

Even if a piece of clothing is not trending, you may still look great in it, and that is what matters. Renewing your wardrobe is about ditching clothes that you barely wear and finding great deals on new clothes that can help you look stylish and put together in the coming months.