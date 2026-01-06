Top dietitian reveals her best nine foods to tuck into this January

Following a festive season of overindulging and excess alcohol consumption, Registered Dietitian Ciara McNulty has shared some of her expert food advice to kick start your new year.

Ciara has revealed her top nine foods to help detox, de-bloat, and re-establish a healthy routine for January.

December can often leave us feeling sluggish, bloated, and low on energy from rich foods and one too many festive tipples. These habits can take their toll on our livers, digestion, and overall well-being.

Now, with the new year here, Ciara’s expert recommendations will explain what foods will help to restore balance, energise the body, and kickstart a healthy routine for the year ahead.

The dietitian explains, “January is the perfect time to reset after the indulgences of the Christmas season. The key is not extreme dieting or deprivation but focusing on nourishing, whole foods that support your body’s natural detoxification processes and promote overall health.”

The Magnificent Nine: Ciara McNulty’s Must-Have Foods for Healthy January 2025

1. Spinach – High in fibre and rich in iron, this is the perfect dark leafy green to support gut health at the time we need it most. Easily work spinach into your diet with smoothies, salads, or sautéed as a side dish.

2. Beetroot – The richer the colour, the more potent the anti-oxidant! Beetroot boosts “polyphenols” and antioxidants to combat internal stress such as lack of sleep. It’s easy to add to your meals as roasted slices, grated into salads, or blended into a vibrant smoothie. As beetroot contains nutrients and compounds that support the liver in detoxification and overall function, this is a superfood for the post Christmas festive season!

3. Salmon –Salmon boasts high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and natural vitamin D. Omega-3s are renowned for their anti-inflammatory properties. Enjoy it in sushi or as a baked main to accompany your roast potatoes, it’s a perfect ingredient for a balanced meal.

4. Live Yoghurt- Our gut, or, our “second brain” need all the TLC they can get post festive season. Introducing healthy bacteria is an easy step to promote a flourishing gut. Make sure to pick up live yoghurt with added cultures and a no-added sugar granola to create the perfect breakfast or snack.

5. Berries – Loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries help neutralise free radicals, protect cells from damage, and aid digestion. Use them as a healthy sweet snack or add them to porridge, yoghurts, or smoothies.

6. Oats – A whole grain that supports heart health, stabilises blood sugar levels, and keeps you feeling full. Swap out the fry this January for a delicious bowl of overnight oats. Add cinnamon, berries, and vanilla drops for a nutritious start to your day.

7. Acai – The superfood star, acai is packed with antioxidants, healthy fats, and essential nutrients for an energy boost and overall health.

8. Chia & Flax Seeds– These versatile toppings are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, fibre, and antioxidants, helping to reduce stress, support digestion, and provide slow-releasing energy. Sprinkle them over smoothies, yoghurts, acai bowls or oatmeal for a crunchy and nutritious boost.

9. Matcha – Rich in antioxidants, matcha contains caffeine, but also high levels of L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calmness and focus. This combination provides a slow and sustained release of energy without the jittery feeling or sudden crash often associated with coffee, making it perfect for busy individuals who need a healthier energy boost.

To help you stay on track, Ciara has highlighted the importance of convenience when maintaining a healthy lifestyle: “The most common way people fall off the healthy eating bandwagon in January is because they lack quick, nutritious options. This is particularly true for busy office workers grabbing lunch on the go.”

"The way the world has evolved and our overall understanding of health now, there are genuinely healthy 'fast food' options out there today that did not exist before. Such as my favourite – the acai bowl."

She continues, "Known for their signature acai bowls, Oakberry offers a delicious and nutrient-packed solution for anyone looking to stay on track without compromising on taste or quality. Their bowls are entirely natural, organic, gluten-free, and vegan, with a variety of healthy toppings to suit all preferences."



Sharing even more of her expert tips, Ciara encourages everyone to take small, sustainable steps towards better health in January. “By incorporating nutrient-dense foods like the ones I’ve recommended, you’ll not only feel better but also set a positive tone for the rest of the year.”

