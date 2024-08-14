Top 40 movies you NEED to watch if you’re a hopeless romantic
For those of us who love all things romantic, there’s nothing better than getting lost in a beautiful rom-com.
Watching these movies with friends-to-lovers tropes or slow burns that have you on the edge of your seat is a fun way to escape the real world and see if love really conquers all.
While you may think you’ve exhausted your list of iconic romantic films to enjoy, we’re sure there’s some titles below that you haven't thrown an eye to yet. Even if you have seen them, the joy of rewatching a great rom-com is like no other.
From modern love stories to classic romantic tales, we’re sure you’ll be obsessed with these movies if you love love.
1. The Notebook
2. Plus One
3. The Time Traveler's Wife
4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
5. Breakfast at Tiffany's
6. Water for Elephants
7. The Half of It
8. 10 Things I Hate About You
9. Love Actually
10. Sleepless in Seattle
11. About Time
12. P.S. I Love You
13. The Bodyguard
14. The Last Song
15. One Day
16. Always Be My Maybe
17. Notting Hill
18. To All the Boys I've Loved Before
19. Atonement
20. Bridget Jones’s Diary
21. The Holiday
22. Me Before You
23. Silver Linings Playbook
24. 500 Days of Summer
25. The Longest Ride
26. When Harry Met Sally…
27. The Fault in Our Stars
28. Brooklyn
29. Titanic
30. La La Land
31. Pretty Woman
32. My Best Friend's Wedding
33. You've Got Mail
34. Love, Rosie
35. Pride & Prejudice
36. The Vow
37. The Best of Me
38. A Walk to Remember
39. Marry Me
40. The Kissing Booth