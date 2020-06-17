Too Hot To Handle’s Harry and Francesca have broken up

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago have gone their separate ways. Francesca announced their break-up in an emotional video.

Speaking of their breakup in the video, Francesca admitted that she thought they were just going through a rocky patch when they agreed to take a break, “I didn’t want to tell my friends because I genuinely thought we were going through a rocky period and that we were gonna figure it out.”

“There was a lot of things that were happening that proved to me that the way he was thinking was not the way I was thinking.

“We would argue every now and then but it was never for me relationship ending and I think for him small little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments,” she explained.

“I thought we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married.”

“There are a lot of things I personally believe, for my mental health, that I cannot tolerate anymore. I cannot fake a relationship. I cannot pretend that everything is going to be okay.

She continued, “I’m deciding to come forward with this video to announce that we’re not together and we’re not getting back together because I needed to solidify that in my own brain.”

The reality star said she would have never given up on Harry, despite their arguments, “He is moving on and I need to do the same.”

“The love I had for him was very very very real… I stood by the relationship because I loved him.”

“He is not the person for me. There were a lot of rumours that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages.”

Harry responded to the video by commenting on the breakup on Twitter, “Nothing bad has happened so please don’t jump to conclusions, I’ll explain it all tomorrow in detail. Thanks for understanding x”

You can watch Francesca’s video below.