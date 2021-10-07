Tomorrow’s Late Late Show line-up sounds like an emotional rollercoaster

RTÉ have just announced the full line-up of guests set to appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy and by the sound of it, we're in for an emotional rollercoaster!

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga will join Ryan to discuss her incredible career both on-stage and on-screen as well as her new film Passing. She'll also talk about her exciting plans to star in Macbeth with Daniel Craig on Broadway next year.



Model Rosanna Davison will talk to Ryan about her turbulent journey to motherhood. From suffering 15 miscarriages, surrogacy, to the surprise of carrying identical twin boys throughout the pandemic.

Peter Schmeichel will be on the show to talk about his hugely successful spell at Manchester United, his regrets about leaving the club, his father who was a Polish double agent and the pride he feels in his own son – Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.



Andrew McGinley will discuss life after the deaths of his three young children at the hands of his wife and the children's mother, Deirdre Morley.

This week Ryan will also chat with Steve Garrigan from Kodaline who will be talking about a life dealing with shyness, anxiety and panic attacks and he will also be giving us a very special performance of his classic song High Hopes.



Plus, they'll have Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill singing a beautiful duet called Are We Free? Featuring even more musical talent, Clannad legend Moya Brennan will perform her new single with world-renowned accordion player Liam O'Connor.

Make sure to tune into The Late Late Show this Friday night, October 8 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One, to catch all of this and more.