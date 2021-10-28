Tomorrow night’s Late Late Show line-up has been revealed

If you're looking for some care-free, wholesome Irish entertainment to spend the evening with this Friday night, then you're in luck as RTÉ have just announced the full list of guests set to appear on this week's Late Late Show, and by the sounds of it, it's going to be the perfect line-up for a quiet, cosy night in.

Kicking off the evening and fresh from a spooky live television performance of Mrs Brown's Boys on RTÉ and BBC, Brendan O'Carroll and gang will join the Late Late Show from BBC Scotland to celebrate ten years of the hugely successful Mrs Brown's Boys television series.

A month on from his Ryder Cup disappointment, European captain Pádraig Harrington will reflect on the weekend and explain why he wouldn't change anything about his approach to leading the team.

Cork singer Lyra will be on the show to talk about her stellar music career and will perform her new single ‘Lose My Mind’.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will chat to Ryan about his new children's book ‘Vetman’ and life after losing his dog and best friend Keira.

Christy Dignam will talk about releasing his debut solo album 'The Man Who Stayed Alive' and celebrating 40 years with Aslan next year. Christy will also perform 'High' from the new album.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show tomorrow night, October 29 at the slightly later time than usual, as 10:05pm on RTÉ One.