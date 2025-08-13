Tommy Fury’s dad admits he supported Molly-Mae’s choice to leave him

Tommy Fury’s father has revealed that he supported Molly-Mae Hague’s decision to end their relationship.

Last August, the Love Island finalists shocked fans when they announced their split. Molly-Mae and Tommy, who had been engaged, were together since 2019 and welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023.

In the months after their breakup, the couple confirmed that their split was led by Tommy’s struggles with alcohol. They have since rekindled their romance.

Now, in Tommy’s upcoming reality docuseries, Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury, he and his loved ones have opened up about the breakup.

In one clip, Tommy’s father, John Fury, admitted that he encouraged Molly-Mae to leave Tommy.

"I knew from dealing with Tyson that when the drinking started to come into play, I thought, 'Not again,’” he recalled.

"I did say to Molly because she came to me with this stuff, you know, and I said, 'What you are best off doing with him, Molly, is walking away because if he is not gonna change himself, he doesn't think that much of you, does he?’” John detailed further.

Elsewhere in the show, Tommy confirmed that his relationship with Molly-Mae ended because of his problems with alcohol. The sports star developed an issue with drinking after he sustained a hand injury, which left him unable to box.

“My right hand was completely messed up. I was in dire pain. That is just what happens over years of impact on the hand. I’d lost my whole identity. I’d lost my life. I was drinking a lot,” the 26-year-old confessed.

“You don’t realise it yourself at the time but other people around you do. I’ll hold my hands up. Drink got hold of me,” Tommy stated.

When asked if he thought Molly-Mae would leave him, Tommy responded: “No, no, I didn’t. Me and Molly worked so hard keeping it the same for that girl.”

“In that little girl’s eyes we are still a family. We will always be a family but in that little girl’s eyes, nothing has changed,” he noted, referring to two-year-old Bambi.

“Being a father to me is the biggest achievement of my life. She is everything to me. Everything I am doing now is to get my family back. And I need to fight again to achieve that goal,” he added.

Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury will premiere on BBC Three on August 19 at 9pm.