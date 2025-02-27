Tommy Fury to release ‘tell-all’ docuseries after Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury is set to release his own ‘tell-all’ documentary series, several months on from his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

In August, fans of the former Love Island finalists were shocked when Molly-Mae announced that her relationship with Tommy was over. The pair had been engaged, and welcomed their daughter Bambi together in January 2023.

Last month, Tommy opened up for the first time about the reason behind the pair’s split, telling Men’s Health magazine that Molly-Mae ended their relationship because he had “a problem with alcohol”.

Then, in January, Molly-Mae discussed her split from Tommy in her own Prime Video docuseries, titled Molly-Mae: Behind It All. The documentary had initially been commissioned to cover the former couple’s wedding.

With the final three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All still set to air later this year, Tommy has now announced that he will soon be bringing out his own documentary series.

Earlier today, the BBC confirmed that they have partnered with the 25-year-old boxer to create a docuseries about his life, titled Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

According to the broadcaster, the documentary will give viewers an “access all-areas” glimpse into the father-of-one, with Tommy “letting cameras in like never before…”.

They added that the series will follow Tommy “as he fights to get his life back on track, the only way a Fury knows how.”

The BBC later stated that Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury will be “coming soon” to BBC Three.

On his Instagram stories, Tommy also took the opportunity to share the news with his fanbase.

“Well, the secret’s out there now. Me and the BBC have been working very closely on something very special. The cameras have been following me for a few months now, inside the ring, outside the ring, all accesses of my life,” he explained in a video message.

“I can’t wait for you all to see it. It’s coming later on in the year, it’s going to be on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Take it easy guys, and keep them eyes peeled!” he added.