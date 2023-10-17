Tommy Fury teases wedding plans with Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury has revealed the first few details about his upcoming wedding to Molly-Mae Hague!

The former Love Island finalists got engaged during a lavish clifftop proposal in Ibiza on July 23.

After being together since 2019, Tommy’s proposal came exactly six months after the birth of the pair's first child, a baby girl named Bambi.

Now, the groom-to-be has finally opened up about his ongoing wedding plans!

Earlier today, the 24-year-old boxer appeared on Good Morning Britain, and was asked what his wedding date is.

“Oh guys, I’m sure you’ll find out, you always do. We’ve talked about it, there’s been a few conversations,” he teased.

“I’m sure when the time comes around, everybody in the whole world will know very quickly,” Tommy added with a smile.

The sporting star was then asked if he and Molly-Mae have decided which song they will have for their first dance.

“We’ve already got that. We discussed that the first time we met. It’s going to be very different, but at the end of the day, all to be revealed. There’s a lot to look forward to,” he hinted.

While Tommy refused to reveal which song the future newlyweds have chosen for their first dance, it has been rumoured that it could be The Vow by Irish singer RuthAnne.

The song has been featured during some of the couple’s biggest milestones, including their gender reveal video for daughter Bambi. Most recently, RuthAnne even flew out to Ibiza to perform live as Tommy proposed.

“I walked down a very steep hill to find these two waiting for me… AND RuthAnne singing my favourite song,” Molly-Mae penned on Instagram following her engagement.

On her own Instagram account at the time, RuthAnne added: “They’ve always been such a huge fan of the song, and Molly-Mae has always been DMing me about the song and how much it means to them, and how much she would always want it to be a part of her moment, her wedding and engagement.”