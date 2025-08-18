Tommy Fury reflects on alcohol struggles that led to Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury has reflected on his relationship with alcohol, after revealing his previous struggles with it.

In January, the former Love Island finalist confirmed that his split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague last August was caused by his problems with alcohol. The couple, who share two-year-old daughter Bambi together, have since rekindled their romance.

Now, to mark the launch of his BBC Three docuseries, Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, Tommy has shared an update on his progress with sobriety.

Speaking on Spencer Matthews’ Untapped podcast, the 26-year-old described 2024 as the “worst year of my life”.

“I went through troubles with alcohol, obviously family, private life, it all went rock bottom. It was the hardest year to bounce back from, but you only really know there’s a problem when you wake up one day and there’s no one around,” Tommy explained.

“That was really a turning point for me. I was like, ‘S**t, I’ve really got to get it together now.’ Nobody’s going to give it to me. I can’t just snap my fingers and everything will be alright again,” he shared, before going on to note how he improved his wellbeing.

“I cut the drink out, and my relationship now with alcohol couldn’t be further from my mind. I’m so different to the person that I was. Making this documentary and watching those tough times back, I don’t even recognise the guy that I was,” Tommy admitted.

“If it’s an occasion or whatever, I’m able to be normal with the drink. Have a couple of drinks and that’s it. I’m able to do that now, whereas in the past, I’d be drinking all week,” the boxer stated.

“I went through this on a worldwide scale. Everybody knew what I was doing, looking at me in depth, through a microscope. When it all happened, it was all over the news, it was everywhere. To come through that and deal with that, that’s an amazing life experience for me,” he recalled.

“I’m doing right by my child, I’m doing right by my partner now, and I’m doing well in life. I’m doing exactly what I wanted to do,” Tommy added.