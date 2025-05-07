Tommy Fury opens up about ‘worst year of his life’ after Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury has opened up about how he experienced the “worst year of his life” in 2024.

Last August, fans of the former Love Island finalist were shocked when his then-fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague, announced that their relationship of five years had come to an end.

Since then, the pair have continued to co-parent their two-year-old daughter Bambi. Speculation has also been rife that they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Now, after admitting in January that his difficulties with alcohol led to his split from Molly-Mae, Tommy has been reflecting on his journey with self-improvement.

Earlier today, Tommy appeared on Good Morning Britain, during which he was asked about how he got out of a “dark place” with his breakup, alcohol struggles and a hand injury from boxing.

“When you do [boxing] for such a long time and then all of a sudden you're sat in a hospital bed and you're thinking to the future of a year down the line, you're thinking to yourself, ‘I've never done anything else other than box. What am I going to do to pass the time?’ How am I going to get through this?’ You fall into a dark place,” he confessed.

“Being in a position where boxing is everything, the fact I couldn't do that and get out of bed in the morning and do what I wanted to do to make me happy, I just thought, ‘S**t it all,’” the 26-year-old continued.

The father-of-one later stated how the past 12 months have been difficult for him.

“2024 was the worst year of my life and this year's going to be the best year of my life. It starts on Friday, I've turned it all around. I'm happy mentally now, I've got to go through these challenges in life. Everyone's got a hard life. I've come through this, I'm on the other side and I'm back doing what I do best,” the reality star noted.

Tommy also delivered a tribute to his youngster Bambi live on air, as he gushed: “I speak to Bambi all the time, she's everything to me. I love her so much. If Bambi is watching this, Bambi, Daddy loves you.”