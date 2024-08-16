Tommy Fury denies allegations he cheated on ex-fiancée Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury has denied allegations that he has been unfaithful towards his ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

Earlier this week, fans of the former Love Island finalists were shocked when Molly-Mae released a statement announcing their split.

The couple, who first met on the hit ITV dating show in the summer of 2019, had been together for five years. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bambi, in January of last year, and got engaged six months later.

Since the confirmation of the pair’s split on Wednesday, speculation has been rife that Tommy 'cheated' on Molly-Mae, and that this was the cause of their breakup.

Now, a few days on from their shocking announcement, Tommy has hit back at accusations that he has been unfaithful.

A representative for the reality star has given a statement to The Mirror, which read: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media. He is consulting his lawyers."

On August 14, Molly-Mae took to her Instagram stories to confirm that her romance with Tommy was over, one year into their engagement.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way," the 25-year-old wrote at the time.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority," she added.

Tommy later released his own statement, which read: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”