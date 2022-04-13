Tom Parker’s wife shares special way fans can take part in funeral service

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has shared Tom’s intimate funeral details, and explained how fans of The Wanted can show their support on the day.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away two weeks ago at just 33-years-of-age, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

Opening up about their funeral plans on Instagram Kelsey wrote, “There will be private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.”

"We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood from 10am. It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service."

"You are welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens," Kelsey's announcement concluded.

Of course it wasn’t long before fans took to the comment section to share their gratitude, love and support to Kelsey for sharing this special day with them all, and for allowing them to be a part of Tom’s harrowing send off.

“You are in my thoughts every day! Even in this tough time you are still thinking of others. he will forever be in our hearts,” one fan sweetly wrote.

“What a lovely offer to all fans and something Tom would want to see and be very proud of,” another commented.

“You are an absolute beacon of light. I just know that you feel Tom’s love wrapped around you every single day,” a third chimed in.

On March 30 Kelsey shared the heartbreaking news that her husband Tom had passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Tom was a loving father to his three-year-old daughter Aurelia and one-year-old son Bodhi.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” Kelsey emotionally wrote in her announcement.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you,” she concluded.

Our thoughts go out to Tom’s wife Kelsey, their children and all of Tom’s loved ones during this difficult time of mourning and grief.