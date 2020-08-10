Tom Holland and girlfriend Nadia Parkes are Instagram official

It turns out that the charismatic Spider-Man star is off the market afterall. Tom Holland and girlfriend, Nadia Parkes, covertly announced their relationship to the world last night on Instagram, by posting matching photos of the other, posing on a golf course, at the exact same time.

The photos themselves, combined with the eye-brow-raising captions, and the co-ordinated posting time can mean only one thing: Tom and Nadia are Instagram official.

Tom posted a photo of Nadia Parkes standing on the green of a golf course with a set of clubs nearby, followed by the witty caption, “How stunning… are those golf clubs”.

This post garnered quite a lot of attention, and not just from adoring fans. Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star, Jake Gyllanhaal quipped, “Love golf. Great game.”

Meanwhile, Nadia’s Instagram post features a seemingly candid shot of Tom Holland, leaning on a golf club wearing Tiger Woods’ signature look: a red polo shirt with a black baseball cap. Nadia captioned her post simply with “If you can’t beat em, join em”.

Tom was quick to comment, first with a sweet remark, “Fairway to heaven,” followed by “Tiger don’t be mad. I always wear red on a Sunday.”

Nadia’s fanbase were eager to join in on the celebrations, with 4.5K comments. “So happy you found someone who makes you happy,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Omg you guys are the cutest”.

According to elle.com, the two were reported to be dating since late May, and have lived together through lockdown.