Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to co-star Zawe Ashton

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston has finally confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton after months of fans speculating that he’d asked her to be his wife.

Tom was speaking to the LA Times when he confirmed the news. When asked about his proposal, which took place in March of this year, Tom simply said, “I’m very happy”.

The 41-year-old went on to talk more about his work on the Avengers movies and how lucky he has been to work with some great actors in the film industry.

Tom and Zawe first acted alongside each other in Betrayal, a 2019 revival of Harold Pinter's play on the West End.

Fans of the actors had been speculating the two were engaged to be married since the BAFTA Awards earlier this year.

The couple attended together and eagle-eyed fans spotted a sparkly diamond band on Ashton’s ring finger, but with neither party confirming it then, fans were left waiting for the news that Tom has finally shared now.

While the pair were on the BAFTA’s red carpet, the Fresh Meat actress had her engagement ring hidden between the fabric of her fabulous pink gown to try and hide the rock on her finger as best she could.

The couple first attended a red carpet event together in 2021 at the Tony Awards where Zawe wore a gorgeous red dress, while Hiddleston opted for a navy suit and bow tie. This red carpet debut confirmed their romance publicly and came just weeks after the couple had been spotted on holiday together where relationship rumours had been sparked.