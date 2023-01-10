Tom Hanks reveals what it’s really like to work on set with his son

Tom Hanks and his son Truman Hanks have been working on a movie together and Tom has opened up about what it’s really like to work alongside his child on set.

The film, A Man Called Otto, is based on the Fredrik Backman novel A Man Called Ove and was released on January 6, 2023.

While answering questions after a screening of the movie, Tom shared with People a sentimental insight into having his son play a younger version of him in the film.

“Without a doubt, it's special because, you know, I changed his diapers”, revealed the 66-year-old. “But you get past that right away because you gotta show up, and you gotta hit the marks, and you gotta do it on time, and you gotta be right there”.

He continued, “I know what that takes, and he does too. It's a little different when it's the whole shebang”.

The Forrest Gump star went on to share why his son was chosen for the part. “He was cast for a very specific reason. We resemble each other, he's not a stranger, and he knows what the pressure is, and he's gotta do it”.

“The thing that we both know is you don't know if you did a good job. All you can do is wait for that very surrealistic moment when you see the movie, and it's like, ‘There it is'".

"It's gonna last forever. Even then, I don't think you have an idea of whether it works or not”.

27-year-old Truman also shared his thoughts on what it’s like to work alongside his dad. “Whenever I do my imitation of him, people are like, 'That's not what he sounds like.'

“But I have to convey to you the way I hear him. Everyone else hears, ‘Houston we have a problem’. I hear this grumpy old man who's mad at the DVD player”, he joked.

Truman is Tom’s youngest child whom he shares with Rita Wilson. The couple are also parents to 32-year-old Chet Hanks.

The Toy Story actor is also dad to 45-year-old Colin and 40-year-old Elizabeth, whom he shares with his late ex-wife Samantha Lewes.